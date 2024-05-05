BMO Capital Markets Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $263.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

