InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,265.70

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,265.70 ($91.27) and traded as high as GBX 7,838 ($98.45). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 7,726 ($97.05), with a volume of 511,745 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.37) to GBX 7,400 ($92.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.83) to GBX 6,100 ($76.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.39) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,415 ($80.58).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 2.1 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,207.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,096.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,285.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,457.14%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

