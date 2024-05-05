Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $128.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

APO stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $83,871,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

