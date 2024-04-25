Bailard Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

VRNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 253,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,364. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.