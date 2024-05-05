Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $169,575.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $169,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PubMatic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

