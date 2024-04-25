iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 789,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,175. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

