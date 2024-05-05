Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells 17,293 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

