Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.4 %

AGM stock opened at $194.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.82. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $122.96 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

