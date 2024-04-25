Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.86.

MRU stock traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.97. 184,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

