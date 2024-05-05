Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

