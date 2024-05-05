Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,834,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.