iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

