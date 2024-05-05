Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,439 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,468. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

