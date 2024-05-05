Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,828 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 851,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

