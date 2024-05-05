Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. 217,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.15 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.