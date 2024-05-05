Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $201.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

