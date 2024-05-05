NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Orla Mining makes up 2.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.46% of Orla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 159,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.84. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.