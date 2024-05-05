Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

