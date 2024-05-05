iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

