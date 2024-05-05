NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. Open Text comprises about 9.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Open Text worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 3,706,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

