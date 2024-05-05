Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,432. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

