Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.94. 675,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,284. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

