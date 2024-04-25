Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, APH, AVY, BA, BANC, BEP, BIIB, BLDP, BLX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $209.00 to $216.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $206.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Evercore Inc. from $90.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$121.00 to C$119.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by Argus from $44.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $199.00 to $209.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $353.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $350.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $481.00 to $510.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $825.00 to $865.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.50 to C$20.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $570.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $590.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $540.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $520.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $590.00 to $530.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $535.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) was given a C$19.75 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$19.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$82.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$75.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $814.00 to $830.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Argus from $180.00 to $185.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$19.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.50 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $131.00 to $126.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $450.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $169.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $89.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

