Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, APH, AVY, BA, BANC, BEP, BIIB, BLDP, BLX)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $209.00 to $216.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $206.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Evercore Inc. from $90.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$121.00 to C$119.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by Argus from $44.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $199.00 to $209.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $353.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $350.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $481.00 to $510.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $825.00 to $865.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.50 to C$20.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $570.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $590.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $540.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $520.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $590.00 to $530.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $535.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) was given a C$19.75 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$19.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$82.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$75.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $814.00 to $830.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Argus from $180.00 to $185.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$19.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.50 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $131.00 to $126.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $450.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $169.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $89.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.