Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
