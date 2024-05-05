Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 530,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

