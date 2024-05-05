SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $125.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $982.19 million and $125.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00097008 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,676,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88170824 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $78,423,927.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.