Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.67.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9117965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

