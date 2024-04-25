Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRAX stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 7,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

