Raymond James Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 503,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.15. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

