U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

