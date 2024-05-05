U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,174. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
