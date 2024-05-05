OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT Raised to $12.50 at DA Davidson

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OneSpan

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $513,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $234,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 24.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

