Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 2,091,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Camping World by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

