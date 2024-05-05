U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.