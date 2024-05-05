U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after buying an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 71,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.0 %

ALK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.