U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.