NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NTWK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

