Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $68.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

DAY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

