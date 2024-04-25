Community Bank N.A. Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.86. The company had a trading volume of 625,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,177. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $243.76 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.53. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

