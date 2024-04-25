Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,912. The stock has a market cap of C$105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.11. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.