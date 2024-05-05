W Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. 4,484,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

