Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,519. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

