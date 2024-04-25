Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 71.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WISeKey International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WISeKey International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 6,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

