Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 71.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WISeKey International Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of WISeKey International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 6,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
WISeKey International Company Profile
