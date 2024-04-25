Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

GSHD stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 766,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,498. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 180,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

