M&T Bank Corp Has $114.03 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $114,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 336,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. York GP Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.38. 1,787,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

