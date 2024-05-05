North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
NYSE:NOA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
