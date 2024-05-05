Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,500.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

BKNG stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,524.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,399.84. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

