BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4,205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4,150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,399.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Booking by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booking by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

