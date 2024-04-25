Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. Stephens lowered Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Navient Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 725,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.64. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $13,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Navient by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.