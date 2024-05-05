HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 422.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NextCure Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 108,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

